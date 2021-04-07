Navarro College's Beau's Big Band and Big Red Jazz will proudly present Navarro Jazz, a free in-person concert, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at the Cook Education Center, 3100 W. Collin St. in Corsicana.
The next day, Navarro College Choir, The Sound Company, will present Spring Sing, a vocal music showcase and dinner, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at the Cook Education Center.
Purchase tickets online by Thursday, April 8 at navarrocollegechoir.ticketleap.com/springsing2021
