Navarro College is pleased to announce that Officer Hank Bailey has accepted the position of Navarro College Chief of Police, effective Sept. 14.
Officer Bailey has over 30 years of experience as a licensed Police Officer. Most recently, he served as Patrol Corporal of Navarro College DPS on the Ellis County Campuses from 2015 to the present.
Prior to that he served in numerous positions in the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office including 20 years as a swat team officer. In addition, Officer David Arnett, Investigator, has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and Corporal Derrick Price has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant.
