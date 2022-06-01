Navarro College has named Richey Cutrer as the new Executive Director of the Navarro College Foundation.
“Cutrer’s background as an executive director, combined with his community ties in the College service district and generational ties with Navarro College will help to further the mission of the foundation in providing the human and financial resources to meet present and future educational needs of the College’s five-county service area,” said Dr. Kevin G. Fegan, Navarro College District President. “We are excited to welcome Richey and his wife Margaret and look forward to a successful term with him serving as the lead.”
When Cutrer assumes the role on July 1, he will be responsible for providing leadership, direction, and guidance to the Navarro College Foundation as well as leading the fundraising activities of the College, the alumni program, annual giving, and institutional scholarship programs.
Cutrer currently serves as the Executive Director of Maintenance and Operations with Corsicana ISD. Prior, he was the Executive Director of Athletics and Extracurricular Programs with CISD. He has held many A.D., coaching, and teaching positions throughout his career. He holds a master’s in educational administration and a Bachelor of Science in Education from Southwest Texas State University; an associate degree from Navarro College; and a general studies degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Cutrer will succeed Dr. Harold Housley who retired in December 2021 but has remained part-time as the interim Executive Director.
