Navarro College has named Dr. Jeanetta Johnson as the new Vice President of Academic Affairs.
“Dr. Johnson’s background and familiarity with the Navarro College service district will continue the vision of Navarro College to be recognized as a higher education institution committed to providing innovative career pathways and student-centered learning opportunities that result in students capable of succeeding in local and global communities,” said Dr. Kevin G. Fegan, Navarro College District President.
Dr. Johnson began her journey with Navarro College almost 20 years ago as a student and has served in the capacity of Executive Dean of Academic Studies since 2018. Previously, she served as the Director of Navarro College A&M Commerce Partnership program. Dr. Johnson holds her Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership from A&M Commerce, a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from A&M Commerce, Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies, and an Associate of Science in Early Childhood Education from Navarro College.
When Dr. Johnson assumes the role July 1, she will be succeeding Dr. Carol Hanes who retired from Navarro College May 31 of this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.