In celebration of its 75th anniversary, Navarro College placed a time capsule May 26 in the courtyard between the Albritton Administration Building and Gooch Student Center, to be unearthed in 25 years as part of its 100th anniversary celebration.
Among the list of items buried were invitations and programs from this year’s events, t-shirts, coins, photographs and a flash drive containing an original song and video commissioned for the 75th anniversary.
Items that stood out included a Navarro College face mask, a poster autographed by the National Champion cheer team and a copy of the Texas House Bill 885 Act signed by Governor Greg Abbott, which allowed Navarro College to offer a baccalaureate degree program in nursing.
This year’s time capsule was buried alongside one placed in 1976 in honor of the nation’s bicentennial anniversary. It is set to be unearthed in 2026, for Navarro College’s 80th anniversary.
