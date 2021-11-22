11-30-19 Beauville 1.JPG

Navarro College will present Beauville, a free community-wide, family-friendly event full of crafting, face painting, food trucks, bounce houses, Santa pictures and so much more from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Cook Education Center, 3100 W. Collin St. in Corsicana.

