Navarro College is hosting an evening of Jazz featuring Beau’s Big Band and the Big Red Jazz Band at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at the Cook Education Center at 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana. Admission is free.
Navarro College presents Jazz concert
- From Staff Reports
