The Navarro College Theatre Department will perform The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood by Mary Lynn Dobson as its second main stage production this year.
This spoof of the legendary character is great fun for all ages, and performances will be given at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 30; 7 p.m., Saturday, April 1; and 3 p.m., Sunday, April 2.
All performances will be given on Corsicana’s Navarro College campus in Dawson Auditorium.
Students participating in the production include Meredith Awalt, Gavin Bishop, Courtavious Bryant, Jasmine Clark, Carlos Gaviria, Skell Hough, Jatavia James, Pandora Janeway, Aiden Kyle, Alexis Lewis, Jesseca McDaniel, Jose Orozco, Dakota Peacock, Courtney Pope, Camryn Rutherford, Serenity Still, Jaxon Stubblefield, D. T. Thomas, Ty Thompson, and Lindsay Vaughan.
The production is under the direction of Dr. Shellie O’Neal, Navarro College Theatre Director and Professor. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to support the Navarro College Theatre Club and its field trips to see professional theatre productions and participate in theatre seminars and workshops.
