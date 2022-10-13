The Navarro College Department of Theatre is undertaking a groundbreaking project for the opening show of the 2022-23 season. Home Free is a new musical written and directed by Theatre Chair, Dr. Shellie O’Neal.
This musical celebrates the life and ministry of Amanda Berry Smith (1837-1915), the first African-American woman to become an international evangelist and social reformer. Amanda was born into slavery, but through a miraculous occurrence, she and her family were freed. The Berry family home became a stop on the Underground Railroad.
“I have been developing a script for three years for my students to perform, and the time has arrived,” O’Neal stated. “During the script's development, I have conducted extensive research in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Tennessee concerning the life of Amanda Berry Smith.”
Smith was a gifted singer and a powerful speaker, and she crossed social and racial barriers to minister to others. Her life story is one of extraordinary courage and perseverance. She ministered in the British Isles, India, the Congo, Liberia, and Canada.
In the last chapter of her life, she toured tirelessly from America’s East Coast to the West Coast raising money to build the first orphanage for Black children in the state of Illinois. Amanda ministered to persons of all creeds and races, and she encouraged unity in community and understanding among races.
The musical features spirituals and hymns quoted by Smith in her autobiography.
Admission to the performances is free, but NC Theatre is happy to announce that all donations will be designated for the support of Corsicana’s Meetinghouse Revival Project, a non-profit organization whose purpose is to restore a historic Black church in Corsicana. This structure is being restored to serve as an arts center for the children in Corsicana.
The first three performances will be at Dawson Auditorium on the Navarro College campus in Corsicana. The show will open at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and will continue at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 and at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
The final performance will be given at First Independent Baptist Church in Corsicana, a church founded by former enslaved persons. This performance will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Admission is free, but reservations are required. The audience is encouraged to reserve seats online at www.navarrocollege.edu/fine-arts/theatre/index.html.
