Join Navarro College from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Cook Education Center for a special celebration honoring Black History Month, with a tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr.
The event will feature Shaun Rabb from Fox 4 News as the emcee and a special performance by The Legendary Creators.
Due to limited seating, please RSVP to Jessica.Kindon@navarrocollege.edu or 903-875-7591 by Friday, Feb. 11.
The 2022 scholarships are sponsored by Community National Bank & Trust of Texas, Navarro College Foundation, and VeraBank.
