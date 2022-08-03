Navarro College Trustees were updated on several aspects of the college’s student success division which combines areas of focus raging from student retention, enrollment, financial aid and Bulldog Life, which includes additional support and career and leadership development.
District President Dr. Kevin Fegan noted that the college has been working toward an integrating some of these services for four years, during July’s monthly meeting held Thursday.
Presenters discussed how the admissions process will be streamlined. Necessary departments will be able to follow the process, from the beginning and increase the number of contacts with prospective and current students.
More than 5,600 applications are in place for the fall semester.
There are also plans to place student advisors in the peak areas on all Navarro College Campuses. Advisors will also be available online at the point of contact making it easier for distance learners to reach out. It’s hoped that these initiatives will help reduce barriers for those attempting to reach their educational goals and increase contact and assist all students including those who are at risk of leaving Navarro College for any number of reasons.
An estimated 1,100 students were not able to complete their educational goals due to leaving the college at some costing estimated $1.3 million in tuition fees and housing, according to Fall of 2021 data. “Identifying the profiles of these students can help the college assist the students and the community,” said Dr. Fegan.
The college will also have a vehicle equipped with resources to assist prospective students within Navarro College’s service area.
That vehicle is expected to be on the road to area high schools and community businesses within the next few weeks.
Future updates are expected regarding the progress of the student success division, at regular meetings.
Trustees were also updated on the sale of five properties within the district that were delinquent on their taxes. Those properties were sold at auction netting the college an additional $2,277 beyond the taxes collected on those properties.
Trustees also approved the consent agenda as well as a routine restating of Navarro College’s retirement plan including the appointment of Plan trustees.
Regular enrollment, financial and personnel reports were also approved, prior to the meeting being adjourned.
The next meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will held Aug. 25, inside the Bulldog Board Room, 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
