The Navarro College Board of Trustees approved the 2022 budget year ad valorem tax rate of $0.1164 per $100 of tax valuation. The proposed rate is the same as last year. Trustees approved by a required voice vote the measure which is effectively a 2.016% tax increase due to increased appraised property values, passed unanimously.
There was public hearing regarding the tax rate prior to the Sept. 30 regular meeting in the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana campus. No member of the public attended the hearing.
Trustees heard an enrollment report from Sina Ruiz, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Institutional Effectiveness, who reported that according to certified student population census data finalized on Sept. 7. Semester credit hours for the Summer I classes were down 15 % a number which matched early projections.
The data shows the college is meeting new student attendance goals, with shortfalls due to a lack of retention and persistence of students.
Fall Data is not yet official, but shows similar trends seem to extend across all state institutions. Students seem to prefer face to face instruction. Registration for Fall second 8-week semester classes will continue until Oct. 15, with those classes beginning Oct. 18
Navarro College District President, Dr. Kevin Fegan, said that only 40% of the cumulative number of high school students in the five counties Navarro College serves didn’t attend a technical school or a two or four-year institutions.
“That pool of potential students is an opportunity for us he said.”
Trustees received a report regarding the progress of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that is hoped will be offered following final approval from the various state accreditation bodies. Guy Featherston, Dean of Midlothian Campus and Health Professions, said that process is moving along as expected and that reports are being presented, and that he is hearing good things about potential approval at the conclusion of the process.
A target start date for the program is the fall 2023 semester, with the first graduation occurring in August 2024.
Trustees were also updated on several Homecoming events which are scheduled throughout the month. Stay updated with regular reports in the Corsicana Daily Sun.
All other routine financial reports were approved. Trustees approved the consent agenda before adjourning.
The next scheduled meeting of the Navarro College Board of Trustees will be Oct. 28 in the Bulldog Boardroom on the Corsicana campus 3200 W. Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
