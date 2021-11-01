The Navarro County Board of Trustees approved several enrollment updates and financial reports at their October meeting.
Sina Ruiz, Vice-President of Enrollment Management & Institutional Effectiveness, discussed summer and fall enrollment numbers of both new students and issues related to retention and persistence of those accounting for the decline in enrollment.
The certified Summer II enrollment numbers showed a decline in head count, semester credit hours and contact hours.
Those seeking their Associate of Science degree in General Studies saw a large decline of 148 students, while those looking to receive an Associate of Art General studies degree also declined by 16. The Cosmetology and EMT programs enrollments also decreased year over year.
There were however, silver linings found within the data, the majors of Kinesiology, Computer Application, the Police Academy and the program connected to the John Deere partnership all increased.
Data showed that fall semester headcount has fallen by 3,842 since 2011. There are a number of factors that explain this, including the increase of students taking advantage of dual credit programs which have increased by about 20% in the last decade.
Navarro College District President Dr. Kevin Fegan said that a similar phenomenon is happening across the state and nation.
“Four-year institutions are down across the county about 3%. Community college enrollment is down about 6 to 7% Those that are up, are up because of dual credit,” he said.
He pointed to competition from other institutions as well as the unintended consequences of HB2223 which became law in January of 2017. The law requires the pairing of remedial courses with college level course study at the same time.
The college doesn’t receive reimbursement for these courses, at the same time the percentage of academically disadvantaged students has increased, the number of programs to assist them has decreased.
Fegan noted that the college is having a harder time retaining academically disadvantaged students.
The college has also shifted some programs over that time frame due to the state’s changes in funding. Two of those are the TJJD training program that was closed in 2016, and the Mexia State Supported Living Center transition to Continuing Education.
Ruiz said that, during the last two years, 4,000, or 60%, of high school seniors within the Navarro College Service District did not attend a two-year or a four-year institution or technical school.
Ruiz and Fegan noted that the 60% is an unrealized pool that the college can dip into to stem the tide of enrollment decline projected in the near future.
Navarro College has an automated process to guide students through the admissions process.
Fegan highlighted that the college will meet with area superintendents, with other department heads meeting with school counselors and department heads in the region.
“The college will build relationships and use it’s available resources to align for the future and address these opportunities,” he said.
Trustees also approved the sale of struck off property located in Dawson. This action allows the property to return to the property tax rolls.
The Trustees were updated on recent homecoming events as well as events during the holiday season as the college continues to celebrate the 75th anniversary. Keep apprised of all of the college’s anniversary celebrations in the Daily Sun.
Trustees approved the consent agenda and all regular financial and personnel reports.
The next meeting of the Board will be Nov. 18 inside the Bulldog Board Room, on the Corsicana Campus at 3200 Seventh Ave. in Corsicana.
