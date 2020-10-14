The Navarro College volleyball team made tremendous strides in cleaning the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center's playgrounds from debris that prevented use of the basketball court and other venues.
The team was led by Coach Adrienn Amaro. Councilwoman Ruby Williams was the Christmas In Action coordinator for the project.
"After viewing these girls work together it is no question why they were national women's volleyball champions and undefeated last year. They work hard, work together as a team and have fun during their activities. The Navarro College administration should be proud to have such wonderful student athletes representing the College," Alvis Reeves said.
"These students are willing to engage in activities to promote community non-profit organizations’ needs. Christmas In Action is certainly excited to sponsor them."
