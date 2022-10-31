The Navarro Council of the Arts and the Corsicana Art League are presenting a must-see exhibit at the Warehouse Gallery for the holiday season. All works are available for purchase and make perfect decorations and gifts. Not only will artwork be on display, but also ornaments, stockings and more.
There is a special opening reception and first chance to purchase from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Warehouse Living Arts Center Gallery, located at 119 W. Sixth Ave. Stop by for light refreshments, a chance to meet the artists and purchase your favorite piece of art. The exhibit will also be open during Mimosa’s In the Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10. The Warehouse Gallery is always free and open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit our website at www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.