The Navarro Council of the Arts is pleased to present, K. Elise Johnson’s newest exhibit, “Isolation Inspiration: New Horizons” at the Warehouse Gallery for the month of March.
K. Elise Johnson, a native of Corsicana, has been creating and teaching art in public and private education for over 30 years. Her latest approach is to simplify the subject by concentrating on layers and texture rather than technical elements of realism.
New Horizons, is a culmination of work this past year as the world sheltered in place and socially distanced.
“I survived by escaping to places in my mind and transferring them to the canvas,” she said. “My aesthetic vision for this body of work was to base the images on recognizable as well as imaginary spaces leaving enough room for the viewer to interpret their own horizons.”
Johnson’s extraordinary art will be on display at the Warehouse Gallery at 119 W. Sixth Ave. during March. There will be an artist reception from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 5 and is open to the public.
Artwork may be purchased during the show at the Warehouse Living Arts Center. To view available works, go to k.elisejohnsonartist on Instagram. For more information on this exhibit and all exhibits at the gallery, visit our website at www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.