The Navarro Council of the Arts is pleased to announce its newest exhibit at the Warehouse Gallery, Studio Magic! Featuring the works of the Professional Artist of Central Texas.
Studio Magic, an original art exhibit of imagination, observation, and creativity in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pencil, mixed media and clay, at the Warehouse Gallery at 119 W. Sixth Ave. from May 26 until mid-July.
Professional Artists of Central Texas is comprised of fifteen artists in Central Texas who work together to strengthen, improve and promote the artistic, professional and economic success of fine artists. The group began in Waco in 2016.
It is a juried membership to insure professionalism. The group has hosted the Brazos Fine Art Show for two years. This year they are promoting the members’ work through gallery shows, including Breckenridge Fine Arts in Breckenridge, TX, Degallery Art Gallery in Bryan, Cultivate 912 in Waco, and the Warehouse Gallery in Corsicana.
Artists who will have work in the show include Joanna Burch, Karen Cruce, Linda Filgo, Mark Kieran, Greg Llewallan, Cory Lind, Kimberly Merck-Moore, Kay Reinke, Judi Simon, Susan Sistrunk, Melanie Stokes, and Charles Wallis.
A reception to meet the artists is planned for Friday, May 28 before the production of Steel Magnolias at the Warehouse Gallery. For more information, visit www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com or www.pactart.org. For more information on Steel Magnolias at the Warehouse Theatre visit its website at www.warehouselivingartscenter.com.
