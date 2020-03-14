Navarro County 4-H Council will be hosting a Chili Cook-off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 4, in downtown Kerens.
The event will feature adult and youth entries, with traditional and non-traditional categories. Entry fees are $25 for adults and $15 for youth.
Tickets to taste every chili entry are $10, and come with Judges Tokens and a souvenir cup. Additional tickets are available for $1 each, and souvenir cups for $5.
Drinks, baked goods, and games will also be provided by Navarro County 4-H Clubs.
Follow the Navarro County 4-H Facebook page, or call the office 903-654-3075 for more information.
