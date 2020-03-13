While no confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Navarro County, local agencies are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, which the World Health Organization characterized Wednesday as a global pandemic.
Representatives from Corsicana and Navarro County first responders, elected officials, school districts, courts and health organizations met Friday morning at the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management to discuss the crisis and open the lines of communication to provide a unified response and stop the spread of misinformation.
While Friday was the first meeting of the group, NCOEM Coordinator Eric Meyers said he and Corsicana Fire Chief Paul Henley have been working with local health organizations since January.
“Our goal is to put out the facts, prevent hysteria and limit exposure,” Henley said.
Meyers said misinformation has led to a run on goods at local store, which is unwarranted at this time.
The Corsicana Fire Department has been training its staff to ensure they understand the proper procedures for assessing, treating and transporting patients for possible COVID- 19. Dispatchers receiving calls for fever or respiratory illness will question called about their symptoms and risk factors such as fever, history of travel and contact with infected patients.
Precautions will be taken by the department to limit exposure to patients such as wearing protective gear, sending only one paramedic at a time to the scene and asking the patient to walk to the ambulance if able.
“If you think you may be infected please communicate with you healthcare provider,” Henley said. “Call ahead so they can take precautions to limit contact with other vulnerable people.”
Navarro County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Meyers said he is working with and monitoring state and federal agencies. Locally, the office coordinates with Public Health Director Dr. Kent Rogers and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District.
“The main thing we're doing is meeting with other local health partners in the community,” said Emily Carroll, Director of Nursing for Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District. “We're sending out guidance for testing as far as clinical features, and if they have any travel in the last 14 days. So local health departments are participating in weekly, if not daily conference calls, with regional and state health departments.”
“We've been working on a plan with other agencies here in town, as well as interim guidance for business and employers, school districts and faith-based organizations,” Carroll said. “We're mainly just putting the word out as we receive phone calls to let people know they can reference the cdc.gov coronavirus website, as well as the Texas Department of State Health Services website where they are daily updating the Texas case counts for coronavirus because that seems to be something that people are very interested in.”
Carroll said infection can be avoided by practicing good hygiene, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throwing it away.
“Clean and disinfect objects and surfaces frequently and the good old basic washing the hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available,” she said.
Carroll said it's a crucial time for employers to be a little more flexible with a person's sick time or time off.
Navarro County nursing homes and senior living centers have restricted visitors and taken special precautions to protect residents, who are at high risk of infection.
“We have implemented a policy where we have employees who sit up front and stop anybody, I don't care if it's the mailman staff, every time, someone comes through that door, they have to answer a questionnaire and use hand sanitizer,” said Christina Schultz, Charge Nurse of Legacy West Healthcare and Rehabilitation. “If they answer yes to any of the questions on the questionnaire, they're not allowed to come in, and we allow no visitors after 7 p.m.”
Schultz also said all current senior social outings have been canceled.
“There are no confirmed cases here,” said Jordan Golden, Administrator of the Twilight Nursing and Rehab Center. “We're taking all precautions as issued by the Center for Disease Control. To protect our residents, what we are doing is a strictly limited visitation. Whenever someone enters, they will have to be allowed in. At that time there will be a questionnaire, we take a temperature of all staff and visitors when they come in. Anyone coming into the facility has to be allowed in, because we definitely don't want to keep families from the residents, but right now we are strictly limiting who comes in through the door.”
Golden said he hopes this action will be temporary, adding that since Monday, the center has had to continually change in accordance to CDC guidelines, and are closely monitoring the one entrance to the facility.
A representative from Epic Nursing and Rehabilitation said they are doing everything they can according to CDC guidelines.
Corsicana Municipal Judge Cody Beauchamp said, as a precaution, he is making all court appearances optional.
“If you feel sick, we will take you at your word and continue your case at a later date,” he said.
Navarro County District Attorney Will Dixon said, if you are sick, don’t come to court unless directed by your attorney and the Judge.
“If you have a court hearing, please call before coming,” he said. “Things are changing rapidly. Be safe.”
COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.