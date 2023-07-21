From Staff Reports
The 2023 Navarro County and City of Corsican Clean Up Day is scheduled to take place 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, Corsicana Regional Landfill, located at Jester Drive on East Hwy 31.
Navarro County residents will be able to dispose of the following junk and trash at the landfill. This can include:
• Large appliances (stoves, washer, etc.)
• Appliances containing freon will NOT be accepted (Refrigerators, air conditioners, etc.)
• Furniture (couches, chairs, tables, entertainment centers, mattresses, etc.): Entertainment Equipment (televisions, stereos, speakers, etc.)
• Agricultural pesticide containers (Must be triple rinsed, punctured or crushed)
• Daily household garbage
• Tires will not be accepted on this day! Tire Collection Day is scheduled for Sept. 1, 2023
General Rules and Regulations
- There will be limited assistance with unloading trailers and vehicles.
Please be prepared to unload your own garbage.
- You must be a Navarro County Resident to dump at Clean Up Day for free, providing that you have proof of residency.
- All loads must be tarped and firmly secured to trucks and trailers according to TCEQ regulations.
If rained out, Clean Up day will be moved to Saturday, Aug. 19.
