The Board of Directors of the Navarro Central Appraisal District will host a public hearing on the proposed written reappraisal plan for the district for 2023 and 2024 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 in the board room in the appraisal district office at 1250 N 45th St., in Corsicana.
During the public hearing, everyone desiring to be heard on any matter relating to the proposed reappraisal plan will be afforded the opportunity to be heard.
