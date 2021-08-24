Navarro County Commissioners approved the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget Tuesday during their regular monthly meeting, after adopting the tax Rate of $0.6045 per $100 of taxable valuation.
“The rate is the same as last year, and lower than two years ago said Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore.” The 2022 budget is balanced after a draw down from the available fund balance. the expenditures equaling $34,237,750 and revenues totaling $31,636,391. Included in this budget were $5,000 pay increases for the Navarro County Sheriff's Office.
The budget was approved following several workshops, and public hearings, all open to the public.
County Auditor Terri Gillen said the budgeting process was smooth and that she and others were conservative on the county’s projected revenue.
Commissioners approved a Tax Abatement between Navarro County and Pactiv LLC. The agreement will allow Pactiv to abate 50% of their taxes on new equipment and construction for ten years. In exchange for the abatement which is scheduled to begin in 2023, Pactiv will invest $23.5 million and has agreed to add an additional 15 jobs to the local plant totaling 462 after the planned expansion.
The abatement, or phase in was previously approved by the Corsicana City Council and the Navarro College Board of Trustees.
Commissioners also approved the County and District Clerk’s archival plans for the coming budget year, following budget hearings.
A final Subdivision Plat of Wolf Ranch, Section 1, was approved for Roy Veldman. The 21 lot subdivision meets all state and local requirements and have a private agreement for road work for which the county has no responsibility.
The District Court Order relating to the salary of the County Auditor, Assistant County Auditors and District Court Reporter was approved.
The list of Navarro County Election Judges for 2021-2022. Commissioners also approved the order of election, early voting location, dates and hours for the November 2, 2021 election.
Commissioners also recognized Allie Thomas as Navarro County’s new Election’s Administrator. Thomas had been serving as interim Election’s Administrator since June when Dan Teed, the previous administrator resigned.
Commissioners also approved a bond for a Deputy Constable in Pct. 3
Commissioners approved a resolution amending a contract with Angus VFD to add one Fire Truck in Pct. 3 in the FY 2021-2022 budget. Approval came after some discussion concerning the increase of calls experienced so far this year. So far in 2021 the Angus VFD have responded to 128 calls as compared to 103 all of last year. That increase is attributed to vehicles hydroplaning on some TX Dot roads. The issue has been reported, according to a member of the Angus VFD.
A contract with Lenovo Financial Services was approved for laptop computers for JP’s
Commissioners moved to table an agreement between the county and a Central TX Benefits Consult, seeking more information.
A resolution approving proposal from Texas Benchmark Building Group LLC. for Adult Probation was approved.
The 2022 Post-65 Group Retiree Healthcare Program, was approved. This action allows the county’s retirees of opting into a plan. However, no county retiree have opted into the program in previous years.
A purchase order for Texoma HIDTA was approved to purchase cameras and equipment using HIDTA Federal Forfeiture money.
Commissioners also accepted a bid for a Brush Cutter in Pct. 3 The action allows Pct. 3 Commissioner Eddie Moore to have a brush cutter for each of the precincts two barns.
Commissioners opened and awarded annual bids for culverts and fuel were opened for the 2021-2022 budget year. Other bids will be tabulated and considered during a future meeting.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda before adjourning into Executive Session. No action was reported as of press time.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
