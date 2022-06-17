Navarro County College Achievement Program recently awarded $2,500 college scholarships to Makenzie Black and Alyssa McGuire.
Black graduated from Mildred High School and McGuire from Blooming Grove High School. Each student completed a rigorous set of requirements to qualify for a scholarship.
Navarro County CAP helps students and their families plan for, apply to, and access resources to pay for college. It is a program of Viable Options in Community Endeavors, Inc. VOICE empowers children and their families to lead healthy and productive lives through programs that teach critical life skills and promote behavioral health and wellness. VOICE’s programs, including CAP, are free.
Visit navarrocountycap.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.