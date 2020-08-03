Navarro County College Achievement Program recently awarded $2,500 college scholarships to Macilynn Coles and Keariann Crawford. Each student completed a rigorous set of requirements to qualify for the scholarships.
Coles, a Corsicana High graduate, plans to attend Texas A&M and Crawford, a Blooming Grove High graduate, plans to attend Tyler Junior College. Navarro County CAP is a program that encourages students to continue their education after high school.
Advisors help students and their families plan for, apply to, and access resources to pay for college. They meet individually with students and their parents and conduct informational presentations at high schools and community sites.
CAP a free program of VOICE, a nonprofit that empowers children and their families to lead healthy and productive lives. Please visit navarrocountycap.org for more information.
