Navarro County College Achievement Program recently awarded $2,500 college scholarships to Emmy Lane and Jacinda Williams.
Lane graduated from Kerens High School and will attend Texas A&M University in Kingsville. Williams is a Blooming Grove High graduate who plans to go to the University of Texas in Arlington. Each student completed a rigorous set of requirements to qualify for a scholarship.
CAP helps students and their families plan for, apply to, and access resources to pay for college. It is a program of Viable Options in Community Endeavors, Inc. empowers children, youth, and their families to lead healthy and productive lives by conducting evidence-based programs that teach critical life skills. VOICE’s programs, including CAP, are free. Visit navarrocountycap.org for more information.
