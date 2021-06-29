The Blooming Grove Independence Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 3.
If you are interested in having a float or riding in the parade, line up will be at the high school parking lot at 10 a.m.
The parade will follow a route from the high school parking lot, east on Grady Street, then turn north on Fordyce, follow Fordyce to Clark and Clark to Hinkley, then back to the high school parking lot.
Business/nonprofit floats, cars, trucks, trailers, motorcycles, tractors, horses, are needed. Vendor booths are also welcome. Contact Ashley Mahone 903-879-2651 for more information.
In celebration of the Fourth of July, the City of Corsicana’s Freedom Festival will begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at I.O.O.F. Park.
Bring blankets and chairs and enjoy an evening of activities for kids, food trucks, and live music by PBR Country/Rock Band.
Navarro Regional Hospital, along with Texas Medical Association’s Hard Hats for Little Heads program, will give kids a free bicycle helmet from 5 to 7 p.m. during the festival.
Children must be present to be sure of the best fit for their new helmet, which will be available while supplies last.
Presented by Corsicana Parks & Recreation Department, this year’s sponsors include H-E-B Food Stores, Joe B. Brooks, VeraBank, Hunter Plumbing Company, Navarro Regional Hospital, Ed Erwin, Navarro County Electric Cooperative, Inc., Johnson Oil Company, Watkins Development Corporation, Allied Waste/Republic Services, Gilfillan’s Hardware & Paint, Lochridge-Priest, Inc., Childress Engineers, Navarro Community Foundation, Community National Bank – J. Tom Eady Charitable Trust, and CTWP Copy Center.
Kerens will host an Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration and fireworks show at sunset Sunday in downtown.
Bring a lawn chair and sit back and enjoy the show. Hot dogs and drinks will be on sale. The event is sponsored by Kerens Area Chamber of Commerce, Kerens Community Development Committee, and the Kerens Volunteer Fire Department.
