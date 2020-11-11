A Veterans Day Parade passed by Corsicana nursing and assisted living centers, medical office buildings and hospital Wednesday morning, Nov. 11.
Later, the Corsicana State Home Cemetery Park debuted its new Veterans Memorial in honor of the 555 young men and women who spent some part of their childhood in the State Home from 1890 to 1982 and joined the military to serve our country.
The Park is owned and maintained by the Corsicana State Orphans Home Association and is open to the public daily. A Texas State Historical marker on site at 410 N. 45th St. For more information call 972-800-0526.
This evening at 5:15 p.m., Navarro College will host a Veterans Day Vigil at the Clock Tower to honor and remember veterans and their service and sacrifice to our country.
The vigil will take place in the courtyard, between the Library and the Gooch Center.
The Coyote Squadron will host its annual Veterans Open Hangar Day Saturday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the C. David Campbell Air Field in Corsicana.
Bring a photo of your veteran and share a story about them. Enjoy the free event featuring hot dogs, chips and drinks for as long as they last. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.
Weather permitting, rides will be available at different prices. The group hopes to have a C-47 (DC-3) at $99, a Stearman open cockpit bi-plane for $200, a PT-19 open cockpit trainer like those who trained here during WWII, for $150 and a T-34B, which was the U.S. Navy’s primary trainer in the 60s and 70s.
