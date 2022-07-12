Pct. 4 Commissioner James Olsen conducted the regular July 11, meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court due to the absence of County Judge H.M. Davenport.
Commissioners took no action on the county’s burn ban, leaving in place the disaster declaration which prohibits all outdoor burning, including any done inside a container with a screen.
The June tax collection report was approved. Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector, Mike Dowd, reported that the County has brought in approximately $ 25.9 million so far this year. The figure represents an increase of approximately $3.5 million over last year. The rate of collections has increased, by 0.19% over last year.
Commissioners moved to table an agenda item regarding the potential appointment of Connie Hickman as visiting Judge for the Navarro County Justice of the Peace Offices. The item is expected to be considered again at a future meeting.
Hickman retired from the Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace position June 15, after being with the county for nearly 40 years.
A request by Corsicana Crude Company LLC to cross SE CR 0070 in Pct. 2 for a standard road bore to place a water tank was granted.
A 2005 Chevy Truck was declared as salvage in Pct. 3.
A request from Community Water Company to Cross SW CR 3140 in Pct. 4 was approved for a standard road bore.
Commissioners approved paying bills for the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Jail without Purchase Orders on July 11, 2022
The consent agenda was also approved before the meeting was adjourned.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
