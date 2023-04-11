Navarro County Commissioners approved a series of corrections to abstracts that were required because of scrivener’s errors including several in Chambers Bay Subdivision for Chambers Bay Acquisitions LLC., as well as various re-plats and re-plats, Monday. There was no changes to any boundaries of the properties.
A scrivener is a professional copyist or writer, a property abstract is a document that summarizes the ownership record of a piece of land.
Commissioners also approved the tax collection report for March. The county has brought in approximately $26 million so far, this fiscal year. Navarro County Tax Assessor Collector, Mike Dowd said that the county has received $899,042 more than last year at this time. However, Dowd reported that the percentage of collections is down slightly over last year.
No action was taken on the burn ban. Residents are reminded to burn with caution and tend to all fires, while burning.
A re-plat of North Park, Phase 3, Lot 39 was approved for Isidra Flores. The two approximately two-acre tracts meet all county, state and septic regulations.
Commissioners approved a Vital Access and Fraud Guard Agreement between Tyler Technologies and the County Clerk’s Office.
Navarro County Clerk, Sherry Dowd stated she would pay for these upgrades from her Records Management budget.
A Resolution and Financial Lease Agreement between Government Capital and PCT. 1 for a Motor Grader
Commissioners approved several requests by Chatfield Water Co. for standard road boars at NE CR 3270 in PCT. 1, NE CR 2160 in PCT. 2 and NE CR 3050 in PCT. 2
A request to close 528 feet of NW CR 1345 in PCT. 4, was approved.
Commissioners approved a 2023 Independent Contractor Agreement between Texoma HIDTA and Carl G. Stewart (DBA 918 Intel, LLC)
The County acts as a bookkeeper for the Texoma high intensity drug trafficking area, one of 33 such areas with similar designations across the nation. In exchange, for the routine bookkeeping Texoma HIDTA pays the county a fee.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting there were questions about NW CR 3318, near Frost. A portion of the road does not appear to have been entered in the books prior to 2006, there is a question about access to the road from a property. Pct. 4 Commissioner David Brewer indicated he would inquire with a county attorney and work to resolve the issue.
There was also a comment about noise levels near Berry. Commissioners stated the state limits the county’s ability to enact ordinances, but that they would look into the issue
Commissioners approved a motion to pay bills for NCSO and Planning and Zoning without Purchase Order April 10.
The consent agenda was also approved before Commissioners adjourned into Executive Session. No action resulted from that session.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
