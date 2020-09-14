Navarro County Commissioners voted Monday morning to lift the burn ban due to recent rains. A full report from Monday morning's meeting to follow as it becomes available.
breaking featured
Navarro County Commissioners lift burn ban
- By staff reports
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mrs. Lelia Hamilton, 100, of Corsicana passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending with Corley Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.corleyfuneralhome.com and selecting the Lelia Hamilton obituary. Arrangements by Corley Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Storied home holds Corsicana history
- New book claims to solve mystery of Corsicana’s ‘Rope Walker’
- GC Football: Mildred wins thriller in Kerens on a night when girls make Mildred history
- Governor extends disaster declaration for COVID-19
- DPS adds Saturday appointments at select driver license offices for September
- Brookdale of Corsicana names September Resident of the Month
- Deputy recovers stolen horse, suspect faces more charges
- GC FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
- Corsicana Veterans Parade 2020 rescheduled
- Tigers start football practice
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.