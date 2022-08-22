Navarro County Commissioners declared Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 as National Voter Registration Day. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 11 for the November 2022 Midterm Elections.
Commissioners also approved an Order of Election for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, as well as the appointment of election judges and the alternatives which were presented by party leadership. This list of judges will serve through Sept. 1, 2023.
Commissioners held public hearings on the archival plans for the Navarro County Clerk and District Clerk then moved to adopt their plans to preserve documents. The county is obligated to perpetually keep these documents. Both Sherry Dowd and Joshua Tackett are working towards digitizing county and court records dating back to 1850 in some cases.
Commissioners approved a resolution and assignment agreement between the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs and Navarro County. The purpose of the TDHCA is to provide affordable housing and access to energy assistance programs.
Navarro County Auditor, Terri Gillen, was authorized to go out for bids for the 2023 fiscal year
Commissioners took no action on the County’s burn ban, which is still in effect.
A final plat of Baron’s Acres Addition was approved for Land Baron, LLC, the subdivision located in Pct. 3 The plans meet all state and local regulations, deed restrictions are also in place.
A final plat of Baron’s Acres West Addition for Land Baron LLC was also approved.
Consideration of approving a final re-plat of Richland Land Co., Section 2, Lots 21-B-1 & 21-B-2 for Jose Flores, was approved.
A request was granted allowing Atmos Energy to cross NW CR 2004 in PCT. 1 for a standard road bore.
Commissioners also approved Atmos Energy’s request to cross SW CR 2130,2380, 2390,
2400, and 2410 in PCT. 3, for standard road bores.
A Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA with Knight Security in the amount of $135, 904.62 was approved.
Commissioners also approved paying bills for the Sheriff and JP-4 without purchase orders on
Aug. 22, 2022.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Commissioners heard opposition for the proposed bitcoin mining operation planned for 256-acres on FM 709. The Concerned Citizens of Navarro County’s leader Jackie Zawici, addressed concerns pertaining to energy usage and a perceived lack of transparency pertaining to the project.
Commissioners approved the consent agenda then adjourned into Executive Session where amendments were approved to the employee leave policy in the Navarro County employee manual. The action decreases the time that an employee is eligible to take leave from one year to three months. The change includes both existing employees as well as new hires. Commissioners also approved the contribution of employee sick time to others who may require it for a longer period.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
