A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Public Hearing on the Tax Rate
• Public Hearing for the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget
• Consideration of approving the Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget
• Consideration of approving the Adoption of the 2022 Tax Rate of $0.5173 per $100 of taxable
valuation
• Consideration of approving the District Court Order relating to the salary of the County Auditor,
Assistant County Auditors and District Court Reporter
• Consideration of approving NCSO to upgrade internet speed
