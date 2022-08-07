A meeting of the Navarro County Commissioners Court will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave.
Items on Monday's Commissioners Court agenda include:
• Consideration of Burn Ban
• Texas Historical Commission (THC) honors the Navarro County Historical Commission with a Distinguished Service Award for 2021
• Consideration of approving a Proclamation to declare the month of September “Prostate Cancer
Awareness Month”
• Consideration of approving Tax Collection Report for July 2022, Mike Dowd
• Consideration of approving 2023 Sheriff and Constable’s fees as authorized by the Texas Local
Government Code Section 118.131
• Consideration of approving a final re-plat of The Plantation, Phase 1, Lots 5R-1 & 5R-2 for Able
Espinoza
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Lopez Addition for Jose Lopez
• Consideration of approving a final plat of Rose’s Meadow for Matt Schroeder
• Consideration of approving a Purchase Request for Texoma HIDTA with Office Boy for $99,420.03
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for Sheriff without Purchase Order on August 8, 2022
• Consideration of approving to pay bills for PCT 1 without Purchase Order on August 8, 2022
• Budget Workshop
• Recess until 2 p.m. Tuesday to continue Budget Workshop
Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Navarro County Courthouse 300 W. Third Ave. to conduct a Budget Workshop, to resume Thursday, Aug. 11.
