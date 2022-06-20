The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition hosted a free training on CPR for parents and caregivers Thursday at the Corsicana Central Fire Station. Assistant Fire Chief Wade Gillen demonstrated best practices for resuscitating infants and young children.
Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition hosts child CPR classes
- From Staff Reports
