Navarro County’s early voting results show Bob Hall (Rep.) with 5,978 votes to Prince S. Giadolor’s (Dem.), 1,667 for State Senator District 2; and Cody Harris (Rep.), 6,181, and R. Edwin Adams (Lib.), 1,141, for State Representative District 8.
Running unopposed United States Representative, District 6 Jake Ellzey (Rep.) received 6,541 votes.
In the race for Governor, Greg Abbott (Rep.) received 5,906; Beto O’Rourke (Dem.) 1,780; Mark Tippetts (Lib.) 40; Delilah Barrios (Grn.) 19; with seven write-in votes.
For Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick (Rep.) 5,716 votes; Mike Collier (Dem.) 1,864; and Shanna Steele (Lib.) 153.
In the race for Attorney General, Ken Paxton (Rep.) received 5,704 votes; Rochelle Mercedes Garza (Dem.) 1,785; and Mark Ash (Lib.) 223.
For Comptroller, Glenn Hegar (Rep.) 5,931 votes; Janet T. Dudding (Dem.) 1,640; and V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 122.
Commissioner General Land Office:
REP Dawn Buckingham 5,879
DEM Jay Kleberg 1,725
GRN Alfred Molison, Jr. 63
Write-In Totals 7
Commissioner of Agriculture:
REP Sid Miller 5,888
DEM Susan Hays 1,803
Railroad Commissioner:
REP Wayne Christian 5,878
DEM Luke Warford 1,651
LIB Jaime Andres Diez 114
GRN Hunter Wayne Crow 38
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 3:
REP Debra Lehrmann 5,901
DEM Erin A. Nowell 1,696
LIB Thomas Edward Oxford 91
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 5:
REP Rebeca Huddle 5,957
DEM Amanda Reichek 1,731
Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 9:
REP Evan Young 5,933
DEM Julia Maldonado 1,730
Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 5:
REP Scott Walker 5,941
DEM Dana Huffman 1,733
Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 6:
REP Jesse F. McClure, III 5,922
DEM Robert Johnson 1,737
Member, State Board of Education, Dist 14:
REP Evelyn Brooks 5,890
DEM Tracy Fisher 1,746
Navarro County saw a 24.9% turnout among registered voters during early voting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.