Navarro County’s early voting results show Bob Hall (Rep.) with 5,978 votes to Prince S. Giadolor’s (Dem.), 1,667 for State Senator District 2; and Cody Harris (Rep.), 6,181, and R. Edwin Adams (Lib.), 1,141, for State Representative District 8.

Running unopposed United States Representative, District 6 Jake Ellzey (Rep.) received 6,541 votes.

In the race for Governor, Greg Abbott (Rep.) received 5,906; Beto O’Rourke (Dem.) 1,780; Mark Tippetts (Lib.) 40; Delilah Barrios (Grn.) 19; with seven write-in votes.

For Lieutenant Governor, Dan Patrick (Rep.) 5,716 votes; Mike Collier (Dem.) 1,864; and Shanna Steele (Lib.) 153.

In the race for Attorney General, Ken Paxton (Rep.) received 5,704 votes; Rochelle Mercedes Garza (Dem.) 1,785; and Mark Ash (Lib.) 223.

For Comptroller, Glenn Hegar (Rep.) 5,931 votes; Janet T. Dudding (Dem.) 1,640; and V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 122.

Commissioner General Land Office:

REP Dawn Buckingham 5,879

DEM Jay Kleberg 1,725

GRN Alfred Molison, Jr. 63

Write-In Totals 7

Commissioner of Agriculture:

REP Sid Miller 5,888

DEM Susan Hays 1,803

Railroad Commissioner:

REP Wayne Christian 5,878

DEM Luke Warford 1,651

LIB Jaime Andres Diez 114

GRN Hunter Wayne Crow 38

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 3:

REP Debra Lehrmann 5,901

DEM Erin A. Nowell 1,696

LIB Thomas Edward Oxford 91

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 5:

REP Rebeca Huddle 5,957

DEM Amanda Reichek 1,731

Justice, Supreme Ct. Pl. 9:

REP Evan Young 5,933

DEM Julia Maldonado 1,730

Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 5:

REP Scott Walker 5,941

DEM Dana Huffman 1,733

Judge, Ct of Crim. Appeals, Pl 6:

REP Jesse F. McClure, III 5,922

DEM Robert Johnson 1,737

Member, State Board of Education, Dist 14:

REP Evelyn Brooks 5,890

DEM Tracy Fisher 1,746

Navarro County saw a 24.9% turnout among registered voters during early voting.

