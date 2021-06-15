Daniel Teed, who has served as Navarro County’s election administrator since 2018, resigned Tuesday morning, confirmed County Judge H.M. Davenport.
Assistant Elections Administrator Allie Thomas will serve as interim administrator until someone is hired to fill the position.
The next election day in Navarro County will be the Tuesday, July 27 special runoff election between Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey to fill the Sixth Congressional District seat vacated by the late Congressman Ron Wright.
Early voting begins Monday, July 19.
