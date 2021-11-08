Several local events are scheduled in honor of Veterans Day, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The Navarro County Veterans Services Office is hosting its annual ceremony starting at 11 a.m. at the Courthouse, which is set to include a Commemorative Air Force Coyote Squadron flyover, Navarro County Sheriff’s Office presentation of colors, guest speaker Ret. Navy Capt. Joe Hill and special guest State Rep. Cody Harris (R-Corsicana).
Kerens Veterans Memorial is hosting a come-and-go ceremony starting at 11 a.m. with an opening prayer and the National Anthem but no formal ceremony. Come and pay your respects to all veterans. The first 75 attendees will receive a free red rose to place by a veteran’s name or at the base of the American flag. A chili dog lunch will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Kerens Garden Park, next to the Veterans Memorial, provided by Know His Grace Cowboy Church.
Navarro College Fine Arts Department will present a Veterans Day Jazz Band Concert, featuring Beau’s Big Band and Big Red Jazz, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 in the Cook Education Center.
The college will honor veterans during the concert, around 6:30 p.m. All who wish to be recognized are invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.