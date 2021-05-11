The Navarro County Farmer's Market opened its 51st season Saturday, bringing fresh-picked produce to town for all to enjoy.
The Market operates from 7 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Saturdays from its home at 408 E. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana, adjacent to the Corsicana Daily Sun office.
“It’s been a hard year for the farmers due to the freeze in February,” said Ronnie Farmer, NCFM President. “Many of us hard to start overt so there won’t be as many green vegetables as some people are used to this time of year but we expect to catch up in the next few weeks.”
Farmer said the market features all kinds of vegetables, eggs, honey and some baked goods.
“We're a market mostly for gardeners and farmers to sell their produce, and our vendors have been here for years and years,” he said.
The popularity of farmers markets has surged in the past few years as consumers become more health-conscious and aware of where their food comes from. No longer delegated to roadside stands, these farm-to-table outlets are increasingly found in urban centers.
“It's all fresh-picked, I could pick squash tomorrow and bring it right there next day as it ripens,” Farmer said. “Produce found in a grocery store has to be shipped green and then gassed to ripen. Our vegetables don't have to be gassed or artificially altered, which is healthier.”
Anyone interested in joining the Farmer's Market should contact Farmer at 903-641-8878.
“We charge growers $30 to join the association, an $8 booth fee on Saturday and a $6 booth fee on Tuesday. The fees, which include insurance, are mainly to keep electricity on and pay the bills.”
