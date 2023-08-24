By Mark Archibald
The IOOF Center in Corsicana was a tremendous setting for the 2023 Navarro County Firefighter’s Association Banquet. Tables were filled with individuals representing several of Navarro County’s nearly two-dozen Volunteer Fire Departments as the scent of barbecue and the sounds of conversations filled the air.
The Navarro County Firefighter’s Association is a firefighter lead organization which was formed to train and work collectively to get equipment.
The common refrain of “being a firefighter is not something we do, it’s something we are, it’s inside of us,” was reiterated by several of the evenings speakers who discussed the commitment of those who answer the calls and help those in need during their worst days.
Steve Buchanan is the Chief Training Officer at the Navarro County Fire Academy, and the Director of the College’s Fire Science Program, was Tuesday’s keynote speaker.
Buchanan who is also a Driver with the Arlington Fire Department, talked about the traditions associated with the fire service and the value of experience. He also urged veteran fire fighters to be willing to bring younger people along and to listen to them as they learn new equipment and techniques.
“Firefighters improvise adapt and overcome, we are catalysts for positive change,” said Buchanan.
“We need to embrace change and we also need to turn it over to those who will come after us,” he said.
Buchanan suggested that the older generation look for the younger generation where they are, including social media.
Buchanan also spoke about the bonds shared by those who fight fires. “We are family. We love to help other people, we have to invest in each other, and support each other.”
“We owe a debt to everyone who has worn the uniform, we owe the citizens who depend on us. We have our reputation our love for the job and we owe that to someone else,” said Buchanan.
Jeannie McCarty the Association’s President welcomed everyone to the dinner, she referenced the Governor’s Aug. 11, Disaster Declaration pertaining to conditions which could lead to the spread of wildfires.
“Like I have to tell you all how fast something can spread,” she said.
Members of the County Association were recognized as well as individuals from the Angus Chatfield and 287 RC Fire and Rescue Departments.
The evening closed with the recognition of the Firefighter and Department of the Year.
The Nominees for Firefighter of the year are Bruce Speak of the 287 R/C Fire and Rescue Cory White from the Southern Oaks VFD, Don Gavin of the Kerens VFD, and Dylan Tidwell from the Angus VFD.
The winner of the 2023 Navarro County Association Firefighter of the year Winner was Aaron Hogue from Dawson VFD.
The Department of the year nominees were the Kerens VFD Angus VFD. The winner of the 2023 Department of the year was Richland VFD.
The evening concluded with a benediction and a reminder to be safe when the bells sound.
