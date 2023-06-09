Alysia_Headshot.jpg

Photo/NYPL.com

The Navarro County Genealogy Society is hosting a meeting at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 10 at the Corsicana Library. Dr. Alysia Harris will be the speaker. She will be talking about her project to restore a Historic Black Church in East Corsicana. It will be a story you will want to hear if you care about the historical buildings in Corsicana. The public is invited.

