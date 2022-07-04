The Republican Party of Navarro County will hold an Organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 11, at Republican Headquarters located at 111-B West Third Avenue in downtown Corsicana.
Rick Potter, National Chairman of Mighty American Strike Force, will be the special guest speaker. The County Chair and Precinct Chairs will be sworn-in for the next two-year term. Local party by-laws will be adopted. County Chair Steve Jessup will prepare the local party for the 2022 general election in November.
Join the group for a social from 6 to 6:30 p.m., honoring local elected officials.
All registered voters are welcome to attend. For more information, reference the website www.navgop.org.
