The Navarro County Grand Jury returned 48 indictments against 40 people this month.
Among those indicted were Tavontay O'Neal Cleveland, 17, who was arrested by the Corsicana Police Department following shootings that left two others wounded Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Bunert Park.
The incident prompted lockouts of Corsicana High School, where the altercation was said to have started, and nearby Carroll Elementary School as a precaution.
According to Chief of Police Robert Johnson, officers responded to the park after multiple callers reported gunshots fired among a gathering of 15 to 20 people. Upon arrival, one victim was still at the scene.
A 16-year-old near the basketball court had been shot in the leg and refused to identify his shooter.
Police noticed mud on the victim’s clothing and upon further investigation, found a handgun and blood-soaked t-shirt in a nearby creek. Johnson said multiple types of bullet casing were found at the scene and he believes multiple shooters were involved.
A 17-year-old, also shot in the leg, was later found at Navarro Regional Hospital and also refused to cooperate with the investigation, leading police to ask for the public’s help to identify people involved in shootings.
The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:
• Angel Raul Aguilar, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram.
• Silverio Arriaga, Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Bruce Bacon, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Jimmy D. Barkley, burglary of habitation
• Gerri Boren, abandon endanger child criminal negligence
• Johnathan Neal Broughton, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Christopher Edward Brown, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Carlos Cabellero, fraud use/possession identifying info, less than five items
• Francisco Campoz, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual
• Macy Erika Carson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Jose Cervantes, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Tavontay O'Neal Cleveland, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• David Earl Couch, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Robert Edward Dillard, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Jakhoryn Markell Duhon, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
• Albert Dunn, Jr., assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Stephanie Danielle Farmer, injury to a child/elderly/disable with intent to cause bodily injury
• Michael Olandus Fennell, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Kyle James Greenlee, theft of property more than $30,000, less than $150,000
• Daniel Sean Hannah, indecency with a child by sexual contact
• Draeshaun O. Hannah, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Tajuan Lamar Harris, credit card or debit card abuse
• Cortlyn James Adams Hughes, credit card or debit card abuse
• Ray Anthony Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• David Michael Larance, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Jimmy Lawrence Lewis, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Zachary Davis Frisby Metz, possession of marijuana, more than four ounces, less than five pounds
• Pedro Estavon Mosqueda, assault of a public servant; evading arrest detention with previous convictions; and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Cesar Rescalvo-Martinez, indecency with a child by sexual contact and two counts of sexual assault of a child
• Marcos Antonio Rios, forgery of financial instrument and fraud use/possession of identifying items, less than five
• Austreberto Rodriguez-Lopez, sexual abuse of a child continuous, victim under 14
• Robert Lee Sherly, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Salena Matese Smith, three counts of forgery of financial instrument
• David Steinman, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Dalton John Thulen, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Darin Derod Waites, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Chase Wayman, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Samuel White, assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
• Michael Anthony Willis, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Tamberley Lynn Zmolik, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
