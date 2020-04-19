The Navarro County Grand Jury met for April and returned 94 indictments against 70 individuals. Due to ongoing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, March's meeting of the Grand Jury was cancelled and new procedures put in place as the county continues to operate under current health guidelines.
A complete list of the indictments, as provided by the District Attorney’s Office:
• Cody Aragon, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram less than four grams and manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group two, more than one gram less than four grams
• Kenjie Ausborn, credit card or debit card abuse and manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one, more than four grams less than 200 grams
• Sarah Angeline Ayala-Stout, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram less than four grams in a drug-free zone and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, under one gram in a drug-free zone IAT
• Misty Marie Baughn-Ainsworth, two counts of credit card or debit card abuse
• Mayo Ellis Beavers, credit card or debit card abuse elderly
• Jason Allen Blake, hinder apprehension/prosecution of known felon
• Diana Boyd, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram in a drug-free zone
• Jamie Lea Bradshaw, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Antraniqke Caldwell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Yolanda Cano, aggravated assault of date/family/house member with a weapon
• John Raymond Carver, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than four grams less than than 200 grams
• Raymond Torrez Castillo, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram less than four grams in a drug-free zone and possession of a controlled substance more than one gram less than four grams in a drug-free zone
• Tatiana Castro, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, less than one gram
• Zachary Aaron Cavendar, two counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram and theft of property over $2,500 under $30,000
• Jesse Ramirez Cerda, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one, more than four grams less than 200 grams
• Juan Antonio Cerda, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/90 day
• John Robert Chitty, II, theft of firearm and theft of property over $2,500 under $30,000
• Sihonna Tyshea Collins, abandon endanger child with intent to return
• Chelsie Laine Cooper, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram less than four grams in a drug-free zone and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram less than four grams in a drug-free zone
• Allen Crayton III, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram in a drug free zone IAT
• Jack Bruce Dempsey, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Rickey Lee Dingledine, Jr., forgery of a financial instrument
• Ryan Lee Domingue, theft from person
• Shelly R. Duncan, fraud use/possession of identifying information items 10 less than 50
• Conner Ryan Dunn, credit card or debit card abuse
• Hayden Wayne Ferguson, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram in a drug free zone IAT, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram less than four grams in a drug-free zone, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram, and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Karla Fouts, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Justin Michael Frost, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Laura Catherine Hazlewood, fraud use/possession of identifying information, five less than 10
• Tori Nichole Henderson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Ashley Nicole Hester, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Brandy Michele Holloway, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram less than four grams in a drug-free zone and manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group two, more than one gram less than four grams
• Larry Donnell Jackson, burglary of a building
• Michael King, burglary of a building
• Dustin Kunkle, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one more than four grams less than 200 grams
• Tyreal Leonard Dejuan, forgery of government instrument/money/securities and theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Michael Tony Little, Jr., possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Nicholars Javior Lott, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Tiffany Maldonado Rose, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram less than four grams in a drug-free zone and manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group two, more than one gram less than four grams
• Jacob Andrew Martin, assault family/house member with previous conviction
• Jaime Martinez, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Tammy Marie Martinez, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Pablo Arturo Menchaca, three counts of sexual assault of a child
• Jose Cruz Munoz, aggravated sexual assault of a child
• Chistopher Raymond Nash, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram less than four grams in a drug-free zone and manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group two, more than one gram less than four grams
• Cody Bradford Nesmith, stalking
• Marwin Rdibakl Ngiraked, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Paul Anthony Nitsch, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Elek Okra, Jr., tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Randy Patino, assault family/house member with previous conviction
• Sarah Pearce, prohibited substance/item in correctional or civil commitment facility
• Lisa Marie Peters, fraud use/possession of identifying information items 10 less than 50
• Robert Odell Primous, evading arrest detention with previous convictions
• Jesse Clayton Raines, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Michael Ramos, aggravated sexual assault of a child
• Leslie Theodore Rich, two counts of hinder apprehension/prosecution of a known felon
• Rachel Lavain Rich, prohibited substance/item in correctional or civil commitment facility
• Kedarius Juanye Sing, fraud use/possession of identifying information items 10 less than 50
• Ralph Dexter Spruill, Jr., assault family/house member impeded breath/circulation
• Jose Tarango, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram less than four grams in drug-free zone and manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group two, more than one gram less than four grams
• Jacqueline G. Thomas, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Otis Lee Thompson, assault family/house member impeded breath/circulation, obstruction retaliation, and evading arrest detention with vehicle or watercraft
• Emanuel Torres, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Omar Jordan Torres, indecency with a child by sexual contact
• Vester Chase Allen Venable, evading arrest detention with vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant
• Cedric Dewayne Walker, burglary of a habitation intend other felony
• Jhacorey Stephon Washington, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Johnathan White, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance penalty group two more than four grams less than 400 grams
• Michael Winston, failure to comply sex offender duty to register life/annual
• Evelyn Wriggle, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram in a drug-free zone IAT
