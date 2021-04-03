Navarro County's grand jury returned 72 indictments against 54 people in March.
The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:
• Cristobal Fabian Aceves, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Dezerelle Acy, burglary of habitation
• Eddie Tyrone Bickart, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Donterias L. Bryant, theft of firearm and burglary of habitation
• Sarah Elaine Bryant, injury child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury
• Crystal Carver, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• David Chisolm, unauthorized use of vehicle
• Christina Marie Clay, engaging in organized criminal activity
• Tavontay Oneal Cleveland, manufacture deliver controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• Sebastian Tyler Cook, abandon endanger child criminal negligence and delivery of controlled substance/marijuana to minor
• Keuntrey Deshun Cooks, prohibited substance/item in correctional/civil commitment facility and evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Justin William Deans, criminal mischief more than $2,500, less than $30,000
• Dakota Chance Delagarza, burglary of building and possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Nicholas Wade Duckett, unauthorized use of motor vehicle; theft of firearm; unlawful possession of firearm by felon; and burglary of building
• Amelia Nicole Fitzpatrick, possession of marijuana more than four ounces, less than five pounds
• Oliver Curtis Franklin, Jr., two counts of driving while intoxicated third of more
• Terron Fuller, aggravated assault with deadly weapon
• Eric Gafford, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Tiffany Marie Hays, fraud use/possession of identifying items, less than five and credit card or debit card abuse
• Alejandro Hernandez, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child
• Osiris Asagg Hernandez, stalking
• Matthew Lee Hughes, driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Corwen Jamel Jones, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• Courtney Kiana Jordan, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Tristan Dakota Lachapelle, abandon endanger child criminal negligence and delivery of controlled substance/marijuana to minor
• David McBride, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• John McDade, robbery
• John Allen McWatters, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and two counts of possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Xzavion Miller, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Taekeon A. Modester, aggravated sexual assault of a child
• James Caleb Moore, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Stephanie Diane Nathan, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Lisa Marie Neri-Decordova, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Keyarus Devon Nixon-King, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Arthur Ochoa, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Thomas Christian Pavela, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
• Luke Wayne Perry, injury to child/elderly/disabled reckless bodily injury
• Ashley Monique Rooks, prohibited substance in correctional facility
• Evan Ray Russell, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Daniel Abraham Salamah, prohibited substance/item in correctional or civil commitment facility and possession of marijuana more than four ounces, less than five pounds
• Miguel Angel Sardina-Garcia, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram
• Ronnie Shannon, assault family/house member with previous conviction
• Mia Arlesia Shelton-Dabney, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Victor Kevin Simmons, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram and possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Jerry Ray Solomon, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Joshua William Stocker, possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, more than four grams, less than 400 grams
• William Andrew Sykes, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram, in a Drug Free Zone
• Kendrick Jermaine Thomas, manufacture deliver controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams, in a Drug Free Zone, and evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Bonnie Arender Thompson, fraud use/possession of identifying info, less than five items
• Mary Jewett Thompson, forgery financial instrument
• Darius James Trotter, abandon endanger child criminal negligence and possession of controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram, and possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Randall Paul Turner, possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram, in a Drug Free Zone
• Caralina Sarhy Villareal, arson
• Kent Richard Weltmer, Jr., possession of controlled substance, penalty group one, less than one gram
