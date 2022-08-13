The Texas Historical Commission honored the Navarro County Historical Commission with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award for “demonstrating exceptional service to preserve the heritage of Texas” at the Navarro County Commissioners Court meeting Monday.
Last year’s projects included reconstructing an 1800s windmill, collaborating with museums across the county, and creating “heritage tourism initiatives” with the city of Corsicana and the Main Street Program.
NCHC chairman Dr. Mary Jane McReynolds, who presented the award, said the commission also adapted to COVID by enhancing its online presence and creating educational videos dubbed “Navarro County History Minutes” on Facebook.
The commission has earned the Distinguished Service Award for three straight years.
In the meeting, which took place after a solar farm fire was extinguished just southeast of Barry Sunday, commissioners took no action on the county’s burn ban. Per the disaster declaration, all outdoor burning is prohibited, including any done inside a container with a screen.
The county approved Judge H.M. Davenport’s motion to declare the month of September “Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.” Davenport said prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosis and cause of cancer deaths in American men.
Commissioners also approved July’s Tax Collection Report. Although the department collected $41,453 less when compared to July 2021, a stand-in for Navarro County Tax Assessor-Collector Mike Dowd said there has still been a substantial year-to-date increase this year.
The 2023 Sheriff and Constable’s fees as authorized by the Texas Local Government Code Section 118.131 were approved.
A final re-plat of The Plantation, Phase 1, Lots 5R-1 & 5R-2 for Able Espinoza was approved.
Commissioners also approved final plats at Lopez Addition for Jose Lopez and Rose Meadows for Matt Schroeder.
A purchase request for Texoma HIDTA with Office Boy for $99,420.03 was approved.
The court moved to pay the bills for the Sheriff and Precinct 1 without purchase orders Aug. 8.
The Navarro County Commissioners Court meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Monday of each month in the Navarro County Courthouse, 300 W. Third Ave. in Corsicana.
