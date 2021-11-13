Joe Hill, a Retired Captain in the United States Navy, was the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day observance held on the grounds of the Navarro County Courthouse grounds Thursday.
Hill discussed the importance of Veterans Day, but reminded the crowd that we must remember the service and sacrifice of those who serve and their families every day.
He noted spouses of veterans endure a disproportionate share of parental responsibility and interruptions to careers, as they support their service member.
“Children also deal with missing a parent and missing friends because of frequent moves across the country,” he said.
“Veterans have defended and are defending Americans 365 days a year. Their sacrifices sometimes go unnoticed by those who enjoy the security that sacrifice has provided,” he said.
“Veterans have given us freedom security and the greatest nation on earth it’s impossible to put a price on that. Our debt to these heroes can never be repaid but our gratitude and respect must last forever.”
Hill talked about how companies must protect the jobs of those when they serve and hire veterans when they return from deployment.
Navarro County Veterans Service Coordinator Tim Easley thanked the speaker, and Special Guest State Rep. Cody Harris, as well as those who helped organize the event, during his remarks.
The National Anthem was sung by Blake Fisk, Navarro College Occupational Therapy Assistant student.
Easley has participated in Navarro County Veterans Day events since the mid 1980s as a member of the Color Guard.
The event at the courthouse was only one of several events throughout Navarro County honoring the nation’s veterans.
