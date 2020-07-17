Navarro County's Gold Star monument was installed on the courthouse lawn Wednesday. Honoring the memory of fallen soldiers and their families, the monument was made possible by the Hershel "Woody" Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, the Bill McNutt Family Fund and the Texas Veterans Parade.
Navarro County hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking in November. A dedication ceremony was set to take place in June, but has been postponed to a date to be announced.
