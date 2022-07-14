The Navarro County Jail recently passed its annual surprise inspection, conducted by Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
“I am very pleased and proud to announce that once again, for the tenth year in a row since becoming Sheriff, the Navarro County Jail has passed the Texas Commission on Jail Standards annual jail inspection,” Sheriff Elmer Tanner said. “There is no warning of when an inspection will take place, we only know it will be conducted sometime during the calendar year.”
Tanner said, as with years past, he gives credit to all the hard working supervisors and employees of the Detention Division as it is not easy to keep up with the numerous state rules, regulations and state mandates all while trying to consistently maintain a 34-year-old facility.
“We are still facing many difficult tasks regarding COVID, its restrictions and all the medical issues in dealing with, not only the inmates, but the staff as well,” Tanner said. “The numerous unfilled correctional positions which we continually deal with in itself, is also a separate but constant challenge.”
Tanner said keeping maintenance and operational costs at a minimum while maintaining an inmate population of over 250 prisoners daily, and all that goes with, it is no easy task.
“I commend those in my detention staff who continue to work diligently together as a team to maintain the daily operations of the facility. I truly do appreciate and thank each and every one of you for another job well done,” he said.
