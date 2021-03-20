I am very pleased and proud to announce that once again, for the ninth year in a row since becoming Sheriff, the Navarro County Jail has passed the Texas Commission on Jail Standards annual jail inspection.
There is no warning of when an inspection will take place, we only know it will be conducted sometime during the calendar year.
I give credit to all the hard working supervisors and employees of our Detention Division as it is not easy to keep up with the numerous state rules, regulations and state mandates all while trying to maintain a 33-year-old facility.
Keeping maintenance and operational costs at a minimum and maintaining an average of 208 prisoners per day and all that goes with, I can assure you, is by no means an easy task.
I commend those in my detention staff who continue to work diligently together as a team to maintain the daily operations of the facility. I truly do appreciate and thank each and every one of you for another job well done.
"The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team." – Phil Jackson.
Again, thank you to all the members on my team.
Sheriff Elmer Tanner
