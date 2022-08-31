The Navarro County Outdoor Burn Ban has been temporarily lifted by County Judge H.M. Davenport as of 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.
“Due to green up of vegetation from recent rains, overall county average Keetch-Byram Drought Index below 575, and low fire weather conditions, the burn ban has been temporarily lifted and will be considered again at the next County Commissioners’ Court Meeting,” NCOEM stated in a social media post.
Residents are still advised to use caution when burning outdoors.
